Deff-initely Milwaukee: A new chapter with Helium Books co-founders

Did you know that if you read just 10-15 minutes a day, you can read 10-15 books a year?! A pair of Milwaukee men are making sure access to those books is easier than ever. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with the co-founders of Helium Books, Ian Buchanan and Jacob Carlson. They launched the book delivery system back in 2019.

Helium Books brings your favorite titles right to your doorstep and (for now) it's free of charge. You'll learn why Buchanan and Carlson quit their respective careers to pursue Helium Books. Plus, you'll get a list of recommended reads for all ages and interests.

Ian Buchanan and Jacob Carlson

