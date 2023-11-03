Zoo Interchange project milestones; what you need to know

Some major project milestones are coming to the Zoo Interchange. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin DOT joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Zoo Interchange North Leg Project

We are excited to share some major project milestones that are scheduled to take place Monday morning, November 6:

All ramps to reopen at North Avenue Interchange

I-41 North and South to open to 4 lanes in each direction

I-43 URT Project

The I-43 URT Project also has some openings scheduled to take place in the next week.

I-43 South exit to Green Bay Ave/Capitol Dr

I-43 South exit to Hampton Ave

7th St/Fiebrantz Ave entrance to I-43 North

All of these openings are extremely weather-dependent.