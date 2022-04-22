Construction is really picking up in the Zoo Interchange. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the details.

Zoo Interchange North Leg Project Switch

Work to reconstruct I-41 North lanes on the Zoo Interchange North Leg Project continues with the following short and long-term impacts scheduled to take place over the next two weeks:

Overnight Friday, April 22 - I-41 South Full Closure from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road:

• All I-41 South traffic will shift onto newly constructed lanes between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road

Overnight Saturday, April 23 - I-41 North/South Full Closure from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road

Overnight Sunday, April 24 - I-41 North Full Closure from Watertown Plank Road to Burleigh Street:

• All I-41 North traffic will shift onto the old I-41 South lanes between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street

• I-41 North exit to Mayfair Road will be closed from late April through late fall 2022

• I-41 North exit to Burleigh Street will be closed in late April for approximately 3 weeks

Early May:

•I-41 North will be reduced to two lanes between Swan Boulevard and North Avenue from early May to mid-June. During this time, the Watertown Plank Road entrance ramps to I-41 North will also be closed

ALTERNATE ROUTES: Traffic is encouraged to use Watertown Plank Road, WIS 100, and Capitol Drive during the I-41 lane closure and associated ramp closures at Mayfair Road and Burleigh Street

Advertisement

The project team will implement the use of a zipper merge for the I-41 North lane closure. In order to maximize the benefits of a zipper merge, motorists are encouraged to keep the following tips in mind:

• Utilize all lanes until you reach the merge point

• Take turns alternating as you merge

• Slow down and plan for extra time in your commute

**All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. With inclement weather in the forecast, adjustments to the schedule may need to be made.**