Zoo Interchange North Leg Project: Overnight closures next week
If you normally drive north through the Zoo Interchange, changes are coming. Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at upcoming construction.
Zoo Interchange North Leg Project
- Swan Boulevard, between Underwood Parkway and Discovery Parkway, to close for approximately one month beginning April 22 for concrete pavement repair and sidewalk replacement.
- Approximately 5 nights of overnight full closures are needed on I-41 for permanent pavement markings. This work is extremely weather-dependent.
- I-41 North full overnight closure from Watertown Plank Road to Burleigh Street Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 22 - April 24.
- I-41 South full overnight closure from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26.