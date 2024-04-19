Expand / Collapse search

Zoo Interchange North Leg Project: Overnight closures next week

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 19, 2024 7:40am CDT
Zoo Interchange North Leg Project

Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at upcoming construction.

If you normally drive north through the Zoo Interchange, changes are coming. Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at upcoming construction. 

  • Swan Boulevard, between Underwood Parkway and Discovery Parkway, to close for approximately one month beginning April 22 for concrete pavement repair and sidewalk replacement.
  • Approximately 5 nights of overnight full closures are needed on I-41 for permanent pavement markings. This work is extremely weather-dependent.
  • I-41 North full overnight closure from Watertown Plank Road to Burleigh Street Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 22 - April 24.
  • I-41 South full overnight closure from Burleigh Street to Watertown Plank Road Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26.