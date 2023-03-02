Zachariah Anderson trial: 1st witness takes the stand

Testimony is now underway in the Zachariah Anderson trial on Thursday, March 2. Anderson is charged with killing Rosalio Gutierrez and hiding his body – which has never been found.

Before the first witness took the stand, Anderson's defense team took roughly 15 minutes to wrap up its opening statement. Defense Attorney Nicule Muller argued during the first part of its opening statement that someone else could be responsible for Gutierrez's disappearance.

Prosecutors asked for a mistrial as a third-party defense theory falls under the "Denny Rule." That rule requires pretrial hearings to show motive, opportunity and direct connection to be allowed in.

Judge Bruce Schroeder heard legal arguments late Monday – and outside the presence of the jury.

Eventually, the state and defense announced on Tuesday they came up with a joint proposed cautionary instruction for the jury to disregard something the defense said. The defense's theory is the police investigation was shoddy.

This is a developing story.