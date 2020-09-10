YouDecide 2020 Voter Guide for Wisconsin: What you need to know

article

The 2020 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 is arguably the most important date of this year -- a date which may or may not change the direction of our nation politically and economically. But so much of what this year's election is about has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This FOX6 News Voter Guide was created to help you make the best decisions possible in selecting the candidates you would like to see in office. Much of the information below is provided by myvote.wi.gov -- but we have isolated it for ease of use.

How to register to vote or check your voter registration

Before you can start the registration process, the state first needs to first check to be sure that you are not already registered to vote. CLICK HERE to begin that process. If you are already registered, you can use MyVote to update your name or the address the state has on file for you.

How to find your polling station

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. CLICK HERE to find your polling place. When you are on the site, you will be able to:

Advertisement

View your polling place’s hours and get directions

See what will be on your next ballot

Find your next local election

Learn about absentee voting if you can’t get to your polling place

When are the polls open?

The polls in Wisconsin are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close is to be allowed to cast their ballot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news and election alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Photo ID

Most Wisconsin voters must show an acceptable photo ID when voting at the polls on Election Day or by absentee ballot. There are some exceptions for absentee voters. CLICK HERE to a list of frequently asked questions about photo ID.

You can find detailed information on Photo ID and the exceptions to the law at http://bringit.wi.gov​.

How to do an absentee or mail-in ballot

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people than ever before are casting their ballots by absentee. CLICK HERE to learn more about that process.

Important dates for absentee or mail-in balloting include:

Oct. 14 - Deadline to Register by Mail. Your voter registration form, along with proof of residence must be postmarked to your municipal clerk no later than Oct. 14.

Oct. 14 - Deadline to Register to vote online. Voters who are able to match their name, date of birth, Wisconsin Driver License or State ID number, and address with the Wisconsin DMV can register to vote online through Oct. 14.

Oct. 30 @ 5 p.m. - Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office. Voters may register in-person in their municipal clerk’s office during the clerk’s business hours until 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Oct. 29 @ 5 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot, Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters. If you are a regular or a Permanent Overseas Voter, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Oct. 30 @ 5 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot-Indefinitely Confined. If a voter is indefinitely confined, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Oct. 20, possibly through Nov. 1 - Deadline for In-Person Absentee. Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through Nov. 1. Office hours vary by municipality.

Nov. 3 @ 5 p.m. - Deadline for Hospitalized Voters. Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the election. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.

Nov. 3 @ 5 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot-Military. If you are a voter in the military, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Nov. 3 @ 8 p.m. - Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot. If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m on Election Day Nov. 3.

How to volunteer to be a poll worker

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many Wisconsin cities, towns and villages are looking for extra volunteers to assist with running the election. If you are interested, find your clerk by searching using your address at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/MyMunicipalClerk. Click on their email address to send them a message with “Poll Worker Applicant” in the subject line with a few words about your interest and your contact information.

To be a poll worker, a person must:

Be a qualified elector of the county in which the municipality is located (i.e., an adult citizen of the United States who has resided in the election district for 28 consecutive days and is not otherwise disqualified to vote)

Be able to read and write fluently in the English language

NOT be a candidate for any office to be voted on at the polling place at that election.

Poll workers do everything from check-in voters, help people register to vote, check photo IDs, and process absentee ballots. Your local clerk will provide you with training prior to election day for the job you will be doing.

Military and overseas voters

Military and Permanent Overseas voters have special rules and additional options for voting. If you are a military or overseas voter, you are eligible to receive your absentee ballot electronically, including online through this website. CLICK HERE to select one of the options.