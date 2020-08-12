'You finna die today:' Witnesses say man opened fire, hit by victim who thought he was someone else

article

A Milwaukee man faces attempted homicide charges, accused of shooting another man after the victim apparently hit the shooter, confusing him for someone else, according to witness statements.

It happened on Friday, Aug. 7 near 14th Street and Vliet Street around 4:30 p.m.

Videll Thomas, 45 faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, mandatory minimum -- repeat firearm crimes, habitual criminality repeater and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, mandatory minimum -- repeat firearm crimes, habitual criminality repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness who knew the victim and alleged shooter said he was walking to the park that afternoon when he saw the victim and "Lucky" arguing -- Lucky holding a handgun and a paper bag with a can of beer. Other witnesses said the victim hit Lucky after confusing him for someone else. The main witness told investigators he heard Lucky tell the victim, "I should pop you; this is what I do."

The witness said he pleaded with Lucky to put the gun away, but he raised the gun and pointed it at the victim, firing a shot at the victim's chest. The victim then fell to the ground, and the witness said Lucky "advanced on the victim." The victim was able to get up and started running before Lucky fired again. The victim fell to the ground again, and the witness said Lucky stood over the victim, pointing the gun at his chest. The witness said he tried to distract Lucky, and the victim ran again. Lucky then left the scene, and the witness said he tried attending to the victim, who was once again on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital -- listed in serious condition -- the injuries requiring surgery.

Lucky was arrested at the home of his ex-girlfriend, and prosecutors said he had a magazine in his pocket, and the firearm was located on the couch.

The victim identified Lucky as Thomas, the shooter, telling investigators he stood over him after shooting him and said, "I'm finna kill you. You finna die today."

The complaint noted Thomas was convicted of felon in possession of a firearm in 2014.