You can tailgate again ahead of Brewers games; here are some tips

Tailgating tips ahead of the Brewers’ game Monday
The Brewers will allow tailgating at games starting Monday, April 12. Here are a few tips from Metro Market on how to amp up that parking lot pod party.
MILWAUKEE - Tailgating is back on this season at American Family Field starting Monday. You can now gather in the parking lot ahead of the game with those who are sitting in your pod of seats.
Metro Market has your tried and true tips to help make your parking lot party memorable.
Cooking up tailgating faves at Metro Market
Brewers fans are allowed to whip out the grill at AmFam Field Monday, so Brhett Vickery is live in Shorewood to get a little tailgating inspiration ahead of the game.
Healthy options to grill while you tailgate
Burgers and brats are the classics, but kabobs and veggies amp up the experience.
Prepping ahead of tailgating
Brewers fans can once again tailgate ahead of games. Here's how you can prep well before you head to AmFam Field.