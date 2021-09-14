'You Bet Your Life' with Jay Leno, Kevin Eubanks premieres on FOX6
The premiere of "You Bet Your Life" was Monday night, Sept. 13 – and hosts Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks joined the WakeUp News team live from the FOX lot on Tuesday morning.
MILWAUKEE - The premiere of "You Bet Your Life" was Monday night, Sept. 13 – and hosts Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks joined the WakeUp News team live from the FOX lot on Tuesday morning.
"You Bet Your Life" airs weeknights right after FOX6 News at 10.
When two women ran into problems with home remodeling projects, they turned to Contact 6 and got fast results.
A dramatic rescue was caught on camera when a Port Washington police officer ran into a burning condo to pull an elderly man out as the home was quickly filling with smoke.