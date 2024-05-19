Yorkville head-on crash; 2 injured, taken to hospital

article

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Yorkville on Sunday, May 19.

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said it was dispatched to assist the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department just after 6 p.m. with a reported head-on crash with at least two people reported injured, with one reportedly trapped, in the 19900 block of Washington Avenue.

The vehicles involved were a Cadillac Sedan and a Ford Explorer, each occupied solely by the driver. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

The driver of the Cadillac was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication.

"All personnel did an amazing job and worked together to provide the care needed," KFRD Assistant Chief Matthew Callies said. "People helping people, it's what we do."

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.