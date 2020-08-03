YMCA temporarily closes downtown Milwaukee branch due to COVID-19

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee has temporarily closed their branch in downtown Milwaukee due to COVID-19. The downtown YMCA reopened on June 10 with safety measures in place.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 922 Sunday, Aug. 2, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 54,924 positive cases.

There have been 948 deaths in the state, with one new death reported Sunday.