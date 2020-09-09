YMCA of Greater Waukesha County learning pods underway to support remote learners

The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County has launched Y CLASS in-person learning pods at its Southwest (Greenfield) and Tri-County (Menomonee Falls) branches to assist students remote learning through their school district. The Y CLASS is for children ages 4 to 13.

According to the YMCA, the Y CLASS will provide a fun, safe, and controlled environment where children can continue their educational journey. Y CLASS supports student academic, physical, and mental health by helping students stay on task and avoid education back slides while also offering social interaction and outdoor (weather permitting) health and fitness activities.

The Y CLASS will be led by experienced childcare staff with COVID-19 safety protocols including small group size, social distancing, face coverings and enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures. Financial assistance available and Wisconsin Shares (state childcare provided subsidies) are accepted.