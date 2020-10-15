YMCA of Greater Waukesha County launches 6-week Stronger Together challenge

Are you looking to recharge, refocus, and renew your health and well-being during these stressful and uncertain times? Brian is at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County where their Stronger Together free well-being challenge hopes to do all that and more!

About The Strong Together Challenge (website)

Now, more than ever, we need to recharge and refocus. That's why our Stronger Together Challenge is bringing the Y to you. Whether you're new to the Y or you're a lifelong member, we're on this journey together. Over the course of six weeks, we’ll explore themes designed to open us up to a purpose-driven life that is stronger in spirit, mind, and body.

Having an accountability buddy or partner during the challenge can provide added motivation to help you stay on track, so encourage your friends, co-workers or family members to participate with you. Take the challenge, have some fun, and rediscover all the ways we're stronger together!