YMCA 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
FOX6 News Amelia Jones talks to Marketing Executive Emily Salas about what to expect at this year's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.
MILWAUKEE - The YMCA is holding its 26th annual MLK ceremony at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
The event celebrates the work of Dr. King while encouraging people to create change in their beloved communities.YMCA honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy of advocacy by exploring key issues facing our community. In the spirit of inclusion, equity, and diversity, YMCA invites people to participate in four different discussions on these topics. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the YMCA brings in students from the spoken word contest to present their poetry representing his legacy.
Amelia Jones meets a 4th grader at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Celebration who won the spoken word competition two years in a row.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: 'The time is always right to do what is right'
"The time is always right to do what is right" is the theme of this year's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
