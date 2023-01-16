YMCA 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

The YMCA is holding its 26th annual MLK ceremony at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The event celebrates the work of Dr. King while encouraging people to create change in their beloved communities.YMCA honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy of advocacy by exploring key issues facing our community. In the spirit of inclusion, equity, and diversity, YMCA invites people to participate in four different discussions on these topics. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the YMCA brings in students from the spoken word contest to present their poetry representing his legacy.

Click here for more information on the 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

.