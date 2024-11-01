Xtreme Raptor Day
Brian Kramp is in Bayside with a preview of this unique event where you can meet their resident raptors.
This Saturday celebrate the powerful hunters of the sky when Xtreme Raptor Day returns to Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.
Celebrate the powerful hunters of the sky
Support birds around your home
Brian Kramp is in Bayside with a hawk named Atlas coincidentally learning about migration.
185 acres with six miles of hiking trails
Brian Kramp is in Bayside meeting a little owl who hopes to have a big impact this Saturday during Xtreme Raptor Day.
Owls, hawks, falcons and eagles
Brian Kramp is in Bayside with an owl that you can meet during Xtreme Raptor Day.