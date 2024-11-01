Expand / Collapse search

Xtreme Raptor Day returns to Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

By
Updated  November 1, 2024 10:09am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Xtreme Raptor Day

Brian Kramp is in Bayside with a preview of this unique event where you can meet their resident raptors.

This Saturday celebrate the powerful hunters of the sky when Xtreme Raptor Day returns to Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Brian Kramp is in Bayside with a preview of this unique event where you can meet their resident raptors.

Celebrate the powerful hunters of the sky

Brian Kramp is in Bayside with a preview of this unique event where you can witness their resident raptors.

Support birds around your home

Brian Kramp is in Bayside with a hawk named Atlas coincidentally learning about migration.

185 acres with six miles of hiking trails

Brian Kramp is in Bayside meeting a little owl who hopes to have a big impact this Saturday during Xtreme Raptor Day.

Preview this unique event

Brian Kramp is in Bayside with a preview of this unique event where you can meet their resident raptors.

Owls, hawks, falcons and eagles

Brian Kramp is in Bayside with an owl that you can meet during Xtreme Raptor Day.