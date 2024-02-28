WWE wrestler Virgil dies at 61

article

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Michael Jones, known by fans as Virgil, has passed away. He was 61 years old.

WWE confirmed the news Wednesday of the wrestler’s passing. No cause of death was revealed.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away," the professional wrestling organization wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Feb. 28. "WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans."

Mark Charles III, a former professional wrestling referee, first announced Jones’ death Wednesday morning.

"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more," he wrote. "Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!""

According to TMZ, Virgil had been dealing with numerous health issues in recent years including a diagnosis of dementia in 2022 and multiple strokes.

Jones made his wrestling debut in 1985 and would go on to compete for promotions like Championship Wrestling Association, where he won the heavyweight title.

Michael Jones photographed during wrestling match. (Credit: WWE)

Jones worked for WWE in the late 80s and 90s where he was primarily known as the bodyguard for "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

Virgil eventually became a fan favorite and beat DiBiase for the Million Dollar Championship at SummerSlam 1991.

During his career, he worked with notable celebrities, including Hulk Hogan before his departure in 1999.

Jones retired from active competition in 2000 but continued to make appearances.

