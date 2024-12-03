WWBIC holding their annual luncheon on Giving Tuesday

WWBIC is holding their annual luncheon
Brian Kramp is in Brookfield seeing how they’ve been "Putting Dreams to Work" since 1987.
This Giving Tuesday, WWBIC is holding their annual luncheon, which means a small biz market with more than 80 local vendors will be set up later today.
Brian Kramp is in Brookfield seeing how they’ve been "Putting Dreams to Work" since 1987.
Have an idea for a business?
Brian Kramp is at their Small Biz Market where more than 80 local businesses are showing off their goods and services.
Enhanced Wellness Skincare Spa
Brian Kramp is at the Brookfield Conference Center with a preview of a small biz market featuring local businesses supported by WWBIC.
Supporting hundreds of statewide businesses
Brian Kramp is with one of those local business owners who can be found at today’s small biz market.
More than 80 local vendors
Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with the owner of a Racine business that’s benefitted from WWBIC’s team.
Tiger Lily Collective
Brian Kramp is in Brookfield at this year’s Small Biz Market with an artist that’s all about making her mark on the local tattoo industry.