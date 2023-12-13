Wu-Tang Clan takes Las Vegas: Legendary hip-hop group announces residency

Wu-Tang Clan announced that it is taking up residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The "Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues...The Las Vegas Residency" will commence Super Bowl weekend on February 9-10. Additional performances will be held in March during March Madness.

Tickets will go on sale on December 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

The iconic hip-hop group is following in the footsteps of other musicians who once took up a Las Vegas residence, including Adele, Usher and Celine Dion.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 21: RZA (top) and (L-R) U-God, Raekwon, Young Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna of Wu-Tang Clan perform during a stop of the N.Y. State of Mind tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Ne Expand

The group's residency is described as "a tribute to their prolific careers as individuals and as the most storied group in hip-hop history."

"Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment and good times," Wu-Tang founding member, RZA, said in a news release. "Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix. Virgin + Wu-Tang = Triumph."

Wu-Tang went from being a group of local rappers in Staten Island, New York, to become one of the most prominent hip-hop troupes after releasing their critically-acclaimed 1993 debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)." The group included RZA, GZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard and longtime collaborator Cappadonna.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan visits The Empire State Building on November 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Some of the members branched out into solo careers through Wu-Tang’s success. Raekwon, GZA, O.D.B., Ghostface Killah and Method Man released successful solo studio albums while RZA continued to make a name for himself as a producer, actor and director.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.