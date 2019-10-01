Las Vegas marks 2 years since mass shooting that killed 58
LAS VEGAS — From a sunrise event to a reading of victims' names at the time the bullets flew, Las Vegas on Tuesday marked two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with memorials to the 58 people killed at a country music festival."No anniversary is more terrible than the one that recalls how your neighbors and guests were so wantonly slain, even while their hearts were singing out in joy as they listened to music with their friends and loved ones," Joe Robbins said.The father of 20-year-old Quinton Robbins told a daybreak audience of hundreds about his son, a city recreation worker who died when a gunman rained gunfire from a high-rise hotel into a crowd of 22,000 on Oct. 1, 2017."None of us want those who lost to be forgotten," Joe Robbins said.Nevada Gov.
LAS VEGAS — The U.S. government is allocating nearly $17 million to help people affected by the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting that became the deadliest in the nation's modern history, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Friday.The money from the Justice Department will defray costs of counseling, therapy, rehabilitation, trauma recovery and legal aid for thousands of people affected by the Oct. 1, 2017, massacre, Whitaker said in Cincinnati.Fifty-eight people died and more than 850 were injured when a gunman opened fire from a high-rise hotel into an open-air country music concert crowd of 22,000 people.Whitaker termed the $16.7 million grant to help victims, family members, medical personnel, first responders, concert staff, vendors and witnesses as an effort to help Las Vegas heal."We have already provided $3 million to cover expenses for state and local law enforcement in Las Vegas and in Clark County following last October's horrific mass shooting," he said.The Justice Department said the money will supplement and replenish a compensation fund managed by the Nevada Office for Victims of Crime .A committee overseeing the state fund created a protocol to make payments on a scale to more than 530 people.Relatives of those killed and people whose injuries left them with permanent brain damage or paralysis received the maximum $275,000.Smaller sums were given to those who were hospitalized or received medical care on an emergency or outpatient basis in the days after the shooting.Program coordinator Michelle Morgando said Friday that $3.2 million has been disbursed to date for claims arising from the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy.A motive for the shooting has not been found.
LAS VEGAS — A flock of doves fluttered skyward at sunrise in Las Vegas on Monday, each bird bearing a leg band with the name of one of the 58 people slain in the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history one year ago.Marking the anniversary of the night that a gunman opened fire from a high-rise casino suite on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans, Nevada Gov.
LAS VEGAS -- MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.The company argues in lawsuits filed Friday in Nevada and California that it has "no liability of any kind" to survivors or families of slain victims under a federal law enacted after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.The lawsuits target victims who have sued the company and voluntarily dismissed their claims or have threatened to sue after a gunman shattered the windows of his Mandalay Bay suite and fired on a crowd gathered below for a country music festival.High-stakes gambler Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more last year before killing himself.
LAS VEGAS — A veteran police officer's self-described freeze in a Las Vegas hotel hallway while a gunman fired on an outdoor concert crowd is prompting a review of whether lives could have been saved if officers had acted faster to stop the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history.
LAS VEGAS — A couple who survived the October shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival has named their newborn after one of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey players, saying the team has brought some positivity into their lives after the tragedy.KLAS-TV reports that Lauren and Brad Sugars' girl was born May 18, the same day the Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets to advance to the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.
PHOENIX — A court hearing is scheduled Monday for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.The hearing in Phoenix is expected to focus on conditions imposed on Douglas Haig as part of his release from custody.Haig was charged in February with conspiring to make and sell armor-piercing ammunition.Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig's fingerprints.Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition — which illuminates the path of fired bullets — to Paddock in the weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people and ended with Paddock killing himself.The charge centered on armor-piercing cartridges.Haig hasn't yet entered a plea.
LAS VEGAS — A $31.5 million victims' fund that started as a GoFundMe effort will to pay $275,000 to families of the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.The Las Vegas Victims Fund said Friday that $275,000 will also be paid to 10 other people who were paralyzed or suffered permanent brain damage in the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.The nonprofit posted a chart projecting payments on a sliding scale to a total of 532 people, including 147 who were hospitalized.Organization spokesman Howard Stutz says the nonprofit expects to pay 100 percent of the funds raised beginning Monday.Police say 851 people were hurt by gunfire and fleeing an open-air concert under fire from a gunman in a nearby high-rise hotel.
The girlfriend of the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history told authorities they would probably find her fingerprints on bullets because she sometimes helped him load ammunition magazines.An FBI agent tells a judge in warrant documents made public Friday that Marilou Danley wasn't arrested when she returned to the U.S. from the Philippines days after the Oct. 1 shooting, and that she was cooperating with investigators.Her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, shot himself dead after firing from a Las Vegas Strip casino into a concert crowd, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.The agent says in the Oct. 3 document that there was no evidence at that time of "criminal involvement" by Danley, but that investigators had not ruled out the possibility.The document says Danley also provided a DNA sample to authorities.FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault in Las Vegas said late Friday she could not comment about Danley or the investigation.
LAS VEGAS — Tens of thousands of revelers will ring in the new year in Las Vegas under the close eye of throngs of law enforcement officers and National Guard members assembled to keep them safe just three months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.Tourism officials expect about 330,000 people to come to the city for festivities that are anchored by a roughly eight-minute fireworks display at the top of seven casino-hotels.
LAS VEGAS — A plan that will be used to divide donations for victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting was finalized Friday with a significant change that allows injured people who were not hospitalized to seek some of the money.The committee overseeing the distribution of more than $22 million revised an earlier draft in response to requests that money also go to people who didn't require a hospital stay after the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.The group received more than 1,700 comments from victims' families, survivors, community members and others.The plan calls for most of the money to go to relatives of the 58 people killed or victims whose injuries left them with permanent brain damage or paralysis, requiring constant home care.Individuals who were physically injured and hospitalized can submit a claim.
LAS VEGAS — A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and injured hundreds in Las Vegas has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.Roy McClellan of Las Vegas was killed Nov. 17 while hitchhiking on State Route 160 in Pahrump, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.His widow, Denise McClellan, told KSNV-TV she can't understand why her 52-year-old husband survived the shooting, only to die in a hit-and-run.
LAS VEGAS — The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed dozens of people at a concert last month fired more than 1,100 rounds.The newly released estimate from Sheriff Joe Lombardo offers more detail about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.Lombardo tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was aware of the previously unreported figure because his department's forensics lab is working with the FBI to process all ballistics evidence.Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after he shattered windows of his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino and unleashed withering gunfire at the music festival below before killing himself.Authorities have said they have not determined Paddock's motive or why he stopped shooting.
LAS VEGAS — Attorneys who filed one of the first lawsuits after the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip filed four new negligence cases Monday on behalf of more than 450 victims.This time, however, Houston-based lawyers Chad Pinkerton and Mo Aziz filed the cases in Los Angeles against companies including MGM Resorts International, the corporate owner of both the Mandalay Bay resort and the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert venue.Pinkerton said the intent was to get the cases before a jury less likely to be influenced by the size and clout of a casino company that is both an active political contributor in Nevada and the largest employer in the state."Los Angeles is a better venue for fairness for our clients," Pinkerton said in a telephone interview ahead of a news conference announcing the filing of two wrongful death lawsuits, a third case stemming from a woman's head wound and a fourth on behalf of 450 people claiming injuries in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history."There would be certain advantages for MGM to defend its case in Nevada," Pinkerton said, adding that a jury in MGM Resorts' hometown might include people with direct or indirect ties to the company and its more than 70,000 employees.The company has said through representatives it won't litigate shooting lawsuits in the media.
The man who killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas last month had been depressed after losing a significant amount of money in the past two years and that may have been a "determining factor" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the city's sheriff said.Gunman Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and real estate investor, had lost a "significant amount of wealth" since September 2015, which led to "bouts of depression," Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in an interview this week with Las Vegas news station KLAS-TV."This individual was status-driven, based on how he liked to be recognized in the casino environment and how he liked to be recognized by his friends and family," Lombardo said. "So, obviously, that was starting to decline in the short period of time, and that may have had a determining effect on why he did what he did."Investigators still have not determined exactly what led Paddock to unleash a barrage of gunfire at concertgoers from his high-rise suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino on Oct. 1.Paddock killed himself after the massacre that also wounded more than 500 people.
MURRIETA, Calif. -- A husband and wife from Southern California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival in early October died in a car crash, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.On Oct. 16, two weeks after the shooting, Dennis and Lorraine Carver were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a metal gate outside their home in Murrieta and burst into flames.
LAS VEGAS — Scientists are preparing to do a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman's brain, but whatever they find, if anything, likely won't be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, experts said.Stephen Paddock's brain is being sent to Stanford University for a months-long examination after a visual inspection during an autopsy found no abnormalities, Las Vegas authorities said.Doctors will perform multiple forensic analyses, including an exam of the 64-year-old's brain tissue to find any possible neurological problems.The brain will arrive in California soon, and Stanford has been instructed to spare no expense for the work, The New York Times reported.
ATLANTA — The slaying of five dozen people in Las Vegas did little to change Americans' opinions about gun laws.The nation is closely divided on whether restricting firearms would reduce such mass shootings or homicides, though a majority favor tighter laws as they have for several years, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.The massive divide on stricter limits remains firmly in place.The survey was conducted from Oct. 12-16, about two weeks after 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired on a crowded musical festival taking place on across the street from his hotel room, killing 58 and wounding more than 540 before killing himself.
NEW YORK — Jason Aldean's moving rendition of "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live" will soon be raising money to help victims of the Las Vegas shooting.The song was made available on Friday on various sites.
CROFTON, Md. — A Maryland native who has been in a coma since being injured in a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas has woken up and taken her first steps.According to a GoFundMe page set up for Tina Frost, the 27-year-old on Friday took three steps to a chair, and three steps back to the bed, with the assistance of nurses.