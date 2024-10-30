Wrong-way driver passes Kamala Harris' motorcade; man makes court apperance

article

The man charged for driving the wrong way toward Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade in Milwaukee last week appeared in court on Wednesday, Oct. 30. 55-year-old Wayne Wacker of Milwaukee is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety when he was driving near the Marquette Interchange on I-94 while Harris had just wrapped up a rally in Brookfield. At his court appearance, cash bond was set at $15,000.



It happened on Oct. 21 near the Marquette Interchange on I-94. Harris had just wrapped up a rally in Brookfield when the wrong-way vehicle passed her motorcade.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said he is suspected of drunk driving, but court records show he was not charged with operating while intoxicated. However, the court said on Wednesday that he must stay sober and he will be monitored by portable breathalyzers. Wacker must also have a valid license and insurance.

Prosecutors said Wacker told investigators he did not know he was driving the wrong way, and he said he was on his way home from a bar in Walker’s Point.

Video showed him near the Marquette Interchange, within a few feet of hitting the motorcade for the Vice President.

The car was stopped and Wacker was arrested.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.