For more than 20 years a group of senior softball players have been getting together one weekend a year to raise money and honor those who have served our country. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield at the Wounded Warrior Milwaukee Senior Softball Classic with a group that’s continuing an important tradition.
40 softball teams made of 50 to 80 year olds from 6 different states are getting together this weekend to play ball for a great cause
Today through Sunday, more than 300 softball players will be hitting the field to raise money and awareness
Brian is getting in the game with a group of guys that play so those that have served our country are not forgotten.
40 softball teams made of 50 to 80 year olds from 6 different states are getting together this weekend
