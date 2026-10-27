The Brief The Brewers play the Rays in the 2026 World Series, with Game 4 Tuesday night. FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.



The Milwaukee Brewers face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field. Here's everything you need to know Tuesday.

What time is the Brewers game?

What we know:

First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. It's the second road game of the World Series for the Brewers.

Watch World Series Game 4

How to watch:

FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Tuesday. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers.

Join us for live, local World Series coverage all day on FOX LOCAL. The party starts at 4:30 a.m. and continues through the game, ending with two hours of post-game reaction from the team and fans.

Where to watch:

Locations throughout the Milwaukee area are hosting special viewing parties for World Series games. Tickets to the team's American Family Field watch parties for World Series road games sold out in less than 30 minutes, and they almost immediately started popping up on ticket resale websites for more than $100 per ticket – some as high as $400.

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Who is playing:

The 26-man roster for the World Series is almost identical to the roster for the first two rounds of the postseason – with one All-Star exception: Brandon Woodruff was added to the group, while Chad Patrick was left off.

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Brewers Team Store World Series merchandise

What you can do:

The Brewers Team Stores at American Family Field saw "unprecedented demand" for World Series merchandise. There are two locations inside American Family Field, one at the left-field gate and one at home plate. The Brewers Team Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. before Tuesday's watch party. On non-game days, the Brewers Team Stores are typically open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Brewers Team Store will take orders over the phone, ship orders to your house and accommodate in-store pickup. Call 414-902-4750 or email TeamStore@Brewers.com.

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When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. Join FOX6 for live, local, all-day coverage every World Series game day on FOX LOCAL.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Brewers World Series Coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.