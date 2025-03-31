Workforce strain at Wisconsin hospitals as population ages

The Brief Fewers beds and busier emergency rooms. That's what the Wisconsin Hospital Association says is ahead if changes aren't made to grow its workforce. A report released on Monday says the needs of aging Baby Boomers are outpacing the number of people moving into healthcare jobs. One problem that's keeping hospitals extra busy is the delay in getting people out of beds and into nursing homes or assisting living facilties.



Wisconsin hospitals will face major challenges in the coming decades if proactive steps are not taken now. That's according to a report released on Monday, March 31 by the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Wisconsin Hospital Association report

What we know:

The report says its workforce is not growing quickly enough to keep up with the growing healthcare needs of aging Baby Boomers, or what's refereed to as the "Silver Tsunami."

The Wisconsin Hospital Association says it not only needs doctors and nurses, but technicians and facility managers.

"That is shrinking the available workforce for any industry, but for healthcare there’s an added challenge because, as we age, our healthcare needs increase. So, hospitals are faced with meeting increased demand with a shrinking workforce," said Anne Zenk, Wisconsin Hospital Association.

One problem that's keeping hospitals extra busy is the delay in getting people out of beds and into nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

"We're seeing patients and their families have to spend days, weeks, or even months in the hospital because they’re ready for a nursing home rehab stay or post-acute care and a placement can't be found," said Zenk.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association says there simply aren't enough nursing home beds to keep up with the demand. Adding to the problem is a drawn-out process for next of kin, who must become legal guardians for loved ones before they leave the hospital.

The report asks policymakers and educators to expand pathways to healthcare jobs to encourage new technology and break down regulatory barriers to entering the workforce.

"Tens of thousands of individuals across the nation who are qualified applicants are turned away from nursing schools every year and the biggest factor in that is faculty availability and the availability of clinical training sites," said Zenk.