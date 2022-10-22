Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced

article

A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center.

Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance.

"It’s heartbreaking to see where she is now from the potential that she has to move forward," said Debbie Lassiter with Convergence Resource Center.

Cox, a former Convergence Resource Center employee, was accused in connection to the March 24 incident. The Convergence Resource Center said Cox allegedly used an ice pick to break in. The video showed Cox and one other person tossing furniture and throwing computers.

"We were in the building when it happened," said Lassiter. "It took them 30 minutes to get passed our security system."

Initially, Cox was charged with two misdemeanors – one for disorderly conduct and another for property damage. However, the criminal damage to property charge was upgraded to a felony due to the estimate dollar amount of the damage.

Cox was also sentenced to three years' probation after a year-and-a-half prison term was stayed.