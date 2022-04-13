Women's resource center vandalized; Milwaukee woman charged

article

A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly vandalizing a women's resource center in the city. The accused is Chuntazia Cox.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were sent to the Convergence Resource Center near 76th and Bradley on the evening of Thursday, March 24. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw "the front security door was broken and the center glass piece was pushed out and lying on the floor," the complaint says. Officers also observed "broken glass, knocked over bookshelves, picture frames knocked off the way, and intercom pulled off the wall with exposed wires, computer monitors thrown around, damaged computers, and broken computer mouses" inside the center. There were also chairs flipped over, TVs pulled off the walls, and a microwave thrown and damaged.

Police interviewed a person at the center who said the defendant, Cox, "had come to the center for help and was eventually hired by the Center and became a front office manager," the complaint says. The Center later received information that Cox "was using drugs and the defendant had quit earlier in the week." The person told police Cox entered the center's parking lot and then parking in a loading zone in front of the building. The building's security cameras captured the defendant "damaging several things in the Center and they could hear her engaging in loud and boisterous behavior," the complaint says.

Damage to the resource center is estimated to be more than $2,500.

Cox made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, April 11. A signature bond of $500 was set. Cox is due back in court on April 27.