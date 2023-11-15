Women in construction; apprenticeship program making progress

Women make up just about 10% of construction jobs, per the National Association of Women in Construction.

One Wisconsin construction site is looking to change that.

In Pleasant Prairie, progress is quickly being made on building a new fire station. Over the last six months, Taylor Tekampe has elevated her skills at the construction site. The 18-year-old is part of an apprenticeship program with Riley Construction.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It’s different every single day," Tekampe said. "Doing different things, learning new things. It’s pretty cool to see how far it’s come."

Erik Dillon is the vice president of Riley Construction. He said apprenticeships like this help teach young people skills to be successful in these in-demand trade jobs.

"It’s a pretty robust fire station with a lot of detail," Dillon said. "It takes a team to master those details while building a new fire station."

Additionally, around 4% of carpenters are women.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I think there should be more," Tekampe said. "I’m glad to be a stepping stone."

Dillon said the apprenticeship program is "more important than it’s ever been."

"It’s what trades these young people and gives them the skills they need to develop a career and ultimately help us build these buildings," he said.

Progress is being made not only at the construction site, but in the industry.

"I don’t get treated any different," Tekampe said. "Step outside your boundaries. If you’re interested in it, do it."