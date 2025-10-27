Woman struck in Saukville Walmart parking lot, dies; witness recounts scene

The Brief Saukville Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday in the Walmart parking lot on Green Bay Avenue. Police say so far no one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. FOX6 spoke to a witness who talked about how he and others jumped in to help.



A tragic scene unfolded at a Walmart in Saukville this past weekend after a woman was hit and killed in the parking lot.

Shoppers tried to step in to save her.

Saukville police say at this time, they have not made any arrests after a driver hit and killed a woman Sunday morning, Oct. 27.

It happened in this Walmart parking lot.

Related article

Witness recounts the scene

What they're saying:

A witness FOX6 spoke with says just seconds after the collision, he and others jumped in to help.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"When I got there, I knew right away it was extremely serious," said Les Wiedenhoeft from Port Washington.

Les Wiedenhoeft was there when the accident happened

Wiedenhoeft says it’s a day he’ll never forget at the Walmart he’s shopped at for years.

"That’s not something you expect when you’re going grocery shopping," added Wiedenhoeft.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Saukville police say they were called to the Walmart at Green Bay Avenue and Market Street.

A woman had been hit by a car and suffered life-threatening injuries.

"They’re traumatized right now. Anybody that witnessed this would’ve been traumatized," said Wiedenhoeft.

She says he didn’t see it happen but heard it and seconds later…"I just ripped my coat, I took my T-shirt, went down, tried to stop the bleeding," he said.

He says others joined in, working to keep the woman alive until paramedics arrived.

"You see someone who needs help, you have to help them," he said.

Scene at the Saukville Walmart

Wiedenhoft says the woman’s son and daughter were nearby. "It was not an easy day for a lot of people, even for people that witnessed that," he added.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Wiedenhoft says that on Monday night, the family remains top of mind.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m glad I was there but the end result didn’t turn out how I wanted," he said. "I pray for the family and I pray for the woman that caused the accident."

Saukville Walmart

Investigation continues

What we know:

Saukville police say the driver of the vehicle has been in full cooperation with them, and they continue to investigate.

Saukville police tell FOX6 there have been no reckless driving reports at the Walmart parking lot this year and prior to Sunday's incident, all accident reports have been property damage only.