Woman struck in head near 44th and Burleigh; man in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a female was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital after she was struck in the head near 44th Street and Burleigh Street.
It happened Wednesday, Sept. 16 around 4:30 p.m.
Police said the victim was hit with a blunt object, and a man was taken into custody.
The circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.