Woman struck in head near 44th and Burleigh; man in custody

Milwaukee police said a female was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital after she was struck in the head near 44th Street and Burleigh Street.

It happened Wednesday, Sept. 16 around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was hit with a blunt object, and a man was taken into custody.

The circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.