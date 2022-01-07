Woman stabbed multiple times near 11th and Finn

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened shortly after 1 a.m. near 11th and Finn on the city's north side.

The victim, a 45-year-old female from Milwaukee, suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing appeared to be drug-related.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the stabbing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.,