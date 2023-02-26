Woman set on fire; Milwaukee man gets 27 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for setting a woman on fire on the city's north side in April 2021.

Quinterrius Jones, 34, was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury and attempted arson of a building. In addition to prison time, Jones was sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision.

Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a residence near 38th and Galena on April 25, 2021, for a woman who was conscious and had suffered burns to her face and hand.

Officials knocked on doors to get in, but nobody answered. Eventually, the door opened, and Jones directed firefighters to a bathroom where a 29-year-old woman was heard shouting, "God, help me! Help me! He burned me! He lit me on fire! He threw alcohol on me and lit me on fire!"

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She clarified that it was rubbing alcohol.

A first responder noted the woman's "demeanor was consistent with someone who had just been 'burned alive.'" She told officials Jones "told me to say I was burned by a candle." She also stated, "He beats me all the time."

Jones was arrested, and while in a police squad, Jones "complained that he thought that he had burned his foot." Firefighters were summoned and applied a bandage to Jones' foot. On the way to the hospital for treatment, an officer heard him say, "If I get charged with this, she might get killed. She might get killed today."