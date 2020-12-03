Woman sells husband’s PlayStation 5 after she discovers it is not an air purifier

A Taiwanese man who attempted to convince his wife that his PlayStation 5 was an air purifier was reportedly forced to sell the device after she discovered the ruse.

Jin Wu posted on Facebook that he purchased the gaming console second-hand. The PS5 has been highly coveted since its release last month.

Wu said the reseller he spoke with turned out to be the wife of the original owner, according to his translated social media post.

Wu wrote that the price was extremely affordable, especially considering the console has been sold out in most stores, and the woman was eager to sell it to him.

When he went pick up the PlayStation, he met the woman’s husband, who explained that he was forced to sell the gaming console after his wife realized it was not an air purifier, as he had told her.

Wu said the man seemed bitter.

Upon the release of the highly anticipated gaming device, consumers eager to get their hands on a new PS5 were met with a supply shortage.

Sony recently reassured shoppers that it would release more inventory before the end of the year.

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever," PlayStation's official Twitter account said in a post. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers."