Video: Driver in stolen Jeep crashes into line of cars, killing woman in Philadelphia

Shocking video shows a speeding stolen Jeep slam into a line of parked cars and tumble down a Philadelphia street Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead.

Investigators say a 78-year-old woman, identified by family as Julia Abraham, was sitting in her car on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into her vehicle and five others.

Video of the crash shows the white Jeep crash into a parked light-colored sedan and continue on two tires into the Abraham's silver Mercury Mariner.

The Jeep tumbles down the street, leaving a trail of debris, as people inside a nearby business rush outside to help Abraham. Police say she was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died a short time later.

The driver of the stolen Jeep fled the crash on foot, according to police. No description of a possible suspect was share by investigators.