Woman killed in Delafield crash involving dump truck

A woman, 34, was killed when her vehicle collided with a dump truck in Delafield on Monday afternoon, Sept. 27.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Summit Avenue.

According to sheriff's officials, the woman's vehicle crossed the center line and was struck by the dump truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.