Woman killed in Delafield crash involving dump truck

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

DELAFIELD, Wis. - A woman, 34, was killed when her vehicle collided with a dump truck in Delafield on Monday afternoon, Sept. 27.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Summit Avenue.

According to sheriff's officials, the woman's vehicle crossed the center line and was struck by the dump truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

