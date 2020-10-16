Expand / Collapse search

Woman injured in house fire near 55th and Vine in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that occurred on Friday morning, Oct. 16 near 55th and Vine. It happened at approximately 3:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials found the second story of a residence on fire. A 42-year-old woman from Milwaukee sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The cause of the fire is undetermined but does not appear suspicious.

