Woman injured after being shot at 'several' times in Wauwatosa

article

Wauwatosa police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 94th Street and W. Congress Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a woman left her apartment and entered her vehicle parked in the lot behind the building. An unknown male suspect drove into the parking lot, got out of the vehicle, approached and shot "several rounds" through the driver's side window, striking the victim. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, however, there is no word on her condition at this time.

This is still a very active scene and police are not releasing any more details at this time.

This is a developing story.