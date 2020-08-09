Woman grateful to receive new kidney in 'last transplant done at UW Hospital' before COVID 

COVID-19 has postponed so much across our country – including some elective surgeries. One patient says it was a miracle making the deadline.

Jamila Hudson said she's feeling blessed to see another day after a life-changing kidney transplant.

"It's an extreme feeling of gratefulness," Hudson said. "I have been on a transplant list, on the deceased donor waiting list for about two years, eight months."

Jamila Hudson

But the day Hudson got the organ she desperately needed, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic.

"I was actually the very last transplant done at UW Hospital before they put a halt to everything the very next day because the coronavirus was growing at such a rapid rate," she said.

She said her emotions were all over the place.

"It was one of those moments, I was extremely excited but very nervous," Hudson said.

She felt it was necessary, after being on the waiting list for so long.

UW Health

"I was on the transplant waiting list at Froedtert, but the wait time in Milwaukee was about five and a half years for my blood type," she said. "People kept telling me to look at UW Health. The waiting there was about two and a half years for my blood type."

Grateful for the donor, this two-time kidney recipient has now spent her time recovering and healing in quarantine, focused on spreading awareness and education.

Jamila Hudson

"When you think of how many people are listed on the donation list, about 112,000 people listed, and about 90,000 need kidneys," said Hudson. "Of those people, 47% of them are African American. We make up a great portion of that waiting list, however, we don't have the same number of people who are registered to become donors."

Hudson said she now wants to remind others that every organ donation is a priceless gift.

“It's something that you can't fathom,” she said.

CLICK HERE to learn more about registering to become an organ donor in Wisconsin.