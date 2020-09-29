Woman dies 2 weeks after crashing vehicle into tree in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee woman, 68, died Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the hospital after a crash in Milwaukee on Sept. 15.

It happened around 3 p.m. near Green Bay Road and Hampton Avenue.

Police said the woman crashed her vehicle into a tree amid circumstances under investigation. She was extricated from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries.

She was taken to the hospital and passed away on Tuesday, police said.