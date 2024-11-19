Woman accused of punching, biting officers gets 12 months probation

article

The Brief Shanterrica Johnson was sentenced to 12 months probation for an incident in October 2019. Johnson was accused of biting and punching a Brown Deer police officer. She had also been accused of threatening a Walmart employee.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shanterrica Johnson on Monday, Nov. 18 to 12 months of probation for a case that was filed in October 2019.

Johnson was accused of biting and punching a Brown Deer police officer. She had also been accused of threatening a Walmart employee.

Johnson pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer. Two other charges against her were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, police were dispatched to the Walmart on Brown Deer Road for a report of two female subjects causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, the subjects were pointed out by a store manager. One of the subjects was later identified as Johnson.

The complaint indicates the officer advised Johnson and the other individual that he needed to speak with them -- during this time, were both uncooperative and argumentative. Additionally, Johnson initially refused to provide her identity to officers. Later, she provided officers with a false name, stating she was "Terri" Johnson.

The complaint indicates officers spent approximately 20 minutes trying to obtain Johnson's identity.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two officers then attempted to arrest Johnson for obstructing, at which time she began screaming at officers, tensing her muscles and trying to pull her arms away, according to the complaint.

While resisting, Johnson allegedly punched one of the officers in the chest while he attempted to take her into custody. She then bit the other officer in the forearm. Officers had to tase Johnson to place handcuffs on her.