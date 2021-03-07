Woman accused of driving into crowd after being kicked out of bar

A 33-year-old woman has been charged after police say she was kicked out of a Mount Pleasant bar and drove into a crowd of people, seriously injuring one person.

Police say Andrenette Ross of Racine was involved in an altercation with a group of people and kicked out the bar by staff around 2 a.m. Sunday, March 7.

While leaving the bar, Ross spotted the group exiting the bar and drove toward them. Police say she drove through the group striking the pedestrian with her vehicle. The victim became trapped under the vehicle, and Ross fled the scene on foot, according to a release.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was later transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Ross was taken into custody and is being held on the following charges:

2nd degree attempted reckless homicide.

Hit-and-run causing injury

OWI causing injury

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle

This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Advertisement

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.