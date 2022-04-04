Expand / Collapse search

Woman accused of driving drunk, wrong way with 2-year-old in car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A South Milwaukee woman was arrested in Washington County on Sunday evening, April 3 for allegedly driving the wrong way on US 45 while intoxicated. Officials say the woman, 31, had her 2-year-old child in the car. 

The initial 911 caller reported the wrong-way driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of US 45 about a half-mile mile north of State Highway 33/West Washington Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

At some point, the suspect driver turned around and was observed by a deputy driving shoulder-to-shoulder near Mile View Road. The driver was stopped and failed field sobriety testing. The woman had a preliminary breath test of .268 – more than three times the legal limit.

Officials say the child was turned over to a relative. The woman was arrested for OWI first with a minor in the vehicle, recklessly endangering safety, and open intoxicants. She remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.

