WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is back for 20th year

This Sunday, the WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is back for its 20th year at the MSOE Kern Center
Brian has a preview of what to expect from the 30 area restaurants that are bringing batches of their best chili in support of one of Milwaukee’s oldest radio stations.
Racine Zoo is hosting its spring fundraiser, All In For The Animals, from Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8.
Delta Air Lines will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK) beginning June 6, 2022.