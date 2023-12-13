'The Wizard of Oz:' Oconomowoc to celebrate film, reimagined plaza

Oconomowoc plans to celebrate one of the most beloved movies of all time – and you do not have to tap your heels together three times to get to this land of Oz.

When "The Wizard of Oz" took the world by storm in 1939, it hit Oconomowoc like a twister.

"This was a big deal – we’re talking about going from black and white to color," said Kristi Weber, the city's community development specialist. "It’s one of those quirks in history where you’re like, did that really happen in Oconomowoc?"

Kristi Weber

Weber said MGM picked Oconomowoc to premier the now-legendary film at the urging of actor and Wisconsin native Meinhardt Raabe. He played the munchkin coroner in the film.

For years, Oconomowoc embraced this pop culture claim-to-fame. It added the film's characters to "Oz Plaza" in 2019. Now, the space is set for a $300,000 makeover. When it is done, you can follow the yellow brick road – not to the Emerald City – but to Oconomowoc’s lakefront.

"We’re going to re-swirl it. The re-swirling will match very closely to the movie," Weber said.

Each of the characters will get new, hyperrealistic paint jobs. Dorothy and Toto are up first. There will be new lighting and seating. Glinda the Good Witch, the coroner and even a flying monkey photo op area will be added.

Renderings of reimagined plaza

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"This will be a fantastic place for people to come and gather and make memories and take pictures," said Oconomowoc Alderwoman Karen Spiegelberg.

Spiegelberg said the city wants to have renovations done by summer 2024 – to coincide with the film's 85th anniversary and a year-long celebration of all things Oz.

Oconomowoc is also planning to hold another outdoor screening of the film in August. A similar event for the 75th anniversary drew thousands.

"We fondly say, there’s no place like Oconomowoc. This will greatly add to that fantastic distinction," Spiegelberg said.

Karen Spiegelberg

Crews have already removed Dorothy and Toto for their makeovers. Weber said the other characters will temporarily leave on Thursday, Dec. 14.

City officials said donations and downtown tax incremental district funds paid for the project.