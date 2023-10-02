WisDOT aims to 'Re-imagine Highway 175,' public comment sought

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is trying to "Re-imagine Highway 175."

The public had an opportunity to share their thoughts on changes to the highway Monday night, Oct. 2.

WisDOT is doing a two-year study on the stretch of highway. On Monday, they offered walking tours of the Wisconsin 175 Corridor and people shared opinions about its future.

The short stretch of highway could be the site of big change.

"It’s important to be a city that comes together and is unified, neighborhoods engage with each other," said Carl Glasemeyer.

Highway 175 was built in 1962 and was supposed to connect to a freeway system that was never built.

The stretch from Vliet Street to Lisbon could soon look a lot different. Glasemeyer said that's what he would like to see.

"I’m excited that we’re actually examining this," said Glasemeyer. "To me, the overblown highway is gone. We actually have roadways that help facilitate community connections; more housing, more business, more parkland."

He shared his opinions during a walking tour of the corridor as WisDOT conducts a two-year study. The goal is to connect neighborhoods and improve safety for all

"We’re looking at whether it stays a freeway like it is today," said Doug Cain, WisDOT. "It could be a combination of some boulevard sections, depending on what we hear from the public."

Jonathan Rupprecht lives nearby.

"People living to the west would have way more traffic noise, and it would cost a lot of money," said Rupprecht.

The study will be finished in 2025, and that's when a decision about what do with it will be made. There is currently no funding for the project.

You can add your thoughts on this stretch of roadway online.