Wisconsin’s youth deer hunt set for Oct. 7-8, 2023

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging hunters and mentors to pass on the tradition of deer hunting to the state’s next generation with the 2023 youth gun deer hunt.

A news release says the youth hunt, set for Oct. 7-8, is intended to give hunters 15 years old and younger the opportunity to learn from a mentor and gain deer hunting experience. Participation in the hunt is available to Wisconsin residents and nonresidents.

Youth hunters, with or without hunter education certification, are eligible to hunt while under the supervision of a mentor.

For all hunters younger than 11, or hunters 12-15 who have not completed hunter education, the mentor must be at least 18 years old, a hunter education graduate, hold a current hunting license and be within arm’s reach of the hunter.

For hunters 12-15 who have completed hunter education, the mentor must be at least 18 years old, but does not need to be a hunter education graduate or a licensed hunter. The mentor needs to be within both visual and voice contact with the hunter.

One mentor may not accompany more than two youths at the same time. Be sure to review the youth deer hunt rules and regulations for full details.

The youth hunt is an excellent opportunity to teach and practice safe firearm handling practices. Remember the rules of TAB-K:

T reat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A lways point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B e certain of your target and what’s beyond it.

Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.

Any time a firearm deer season is taking place, including the youth deer hunt, at least 50% of all hunters’ clothing above the waist must be blaze orange or pink. This requirement includes archery hunters and small game hunters. Waterfowl hunters are exempt from this rule.

Those new to hunting can celebrate their first harvest with an official celebratory certificate. Follow the instructions on the DNR’s First Harvest Certificate webpage to upload information about the experience.