Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Tremell Howard sought for reckless homicide

A fugitive on parole for a homicide conviction is now in the spotlight.

Court records show Tremell Howard was convicted for first-degree reckless homicide in 1999. U.S. Marshals say he was given probation in 2021 under strict conditions not to carry a gun. He did it anyway.

"Considered armed and dangerous," said the U.S. marshal on the case.

Howard got into an argument near the 100th and Hampton neighborhood on the Milwaukee's northwest side.

"Proceeded to have a physical altercation while armed, he then hopped on the hood of the car and then pointed an AK-style rifle at the person while laughing," the marshal said. "Someone could have gotten seriously injured or killed."

Marshals said Howard’s conviction makes this incident even more troubling.

"For someone to stand on the hood of the car and point a rifle at someone, there’s no telling what they will do if they are willing to do that," the marshal explained.

Howard is described 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has strong ties to the Milwaukee area.

"There’s no information indicating he is out of the area at this time," the marshal said.

Anyone helping Howard hide out is encouraged to stop what they are doing and call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.