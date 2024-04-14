Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Robert Bishop sought on drug, gun charges

A man with a history of running from the law is back at it, according to investigators. U.S. Marshals said 30-year-old Robert Bishop has not shown up to court for drug and gun charges.

"We have gotten him in the past, but this is just a new game," the marshal on the case said.

Investigators said Bishop has been avoiding law enforcement for the past four years. In 2020, police were patrolling near a Brown Deer apartment complex after reports of drug activity. They said they spotted Bishop and a woman in a Jeep.

"They were in their vehicle apparently smoking marijuana when multiple officers on foot approached him," the marshal said.

When they pulled the 30-year-old Brown Deer man out of the SUV, they said they found more than 50 MDMA pills in baggies and a gun in Bishop’s waistband. Because of a prior felony conviction, Bishop is prohibited from having a gun.

Robert Bishop

"He has been arrested with firearms, so I would consider him armed and dangerous," the investigator said.

Bishop was mailed multiple summons to appear in court but has not shown up. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Records show it’s not the first time.

"He has had an armed robbery that he’s been wanted for, he’s been charged with battery, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing," the marshal said.

Bishop is believed to be in the Milwaukee or Brown Deer area. He is described as being 6 feet tall and 140 pounds. with a tattoo on his right forearm.

If you know where Bishop is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.