Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Peter Hughes, convicted sex offender on run

He made a damning confession in front of a church convention that led to charges and a prison sentence. U.S. Marshals explain the convicted sex offender is now on the run.

"We would consider him a danger to the community and someone that needs to be apprehended," the marshal on the case said.

Investigators say Peter Hughes is a man who often keeps people guessing, but U.S. Marshals are certain they want him in custody.

"With his history and unpredictability, that’s just a recipe for disaster," the marshal said.

Peter Hughes

In 2012, Hughes was convicted of sexually assaulting a young child. Investigators say he repeatedly molested a little girl. It wasn’t until he attended an out-of-state church convention that he made a confession.

"He took the microphone from a pastor and admitted to this crowd that he was a luster, a molester," the marshal said.

Hughes was released from prison in 2022 with the condition he would be registered as a lifetime sex offender, wear GPS monitoring and have authorities watching his moves. Investigators say in July he went on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring.

Peter Hughes

"He essentially cut the bracelet off and hasn’t been heard of since," the marshal said.

Hughes has two active warrants, one for failure to register as a sex offender out of Kenosha County and one with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

The 29-year-old often changes his appearance depending on who he is around.

Peter Hughes

"He’s known to kind of have shorter clean-cut hair," the marshal said. "He could also have a little bit more of a jaded, jagged look where he’s got the long hair."

Hughes has ties to the Kenosha area, but investigators say he could be in Milwaukee or a neighboring state. He is 5’ 11" tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.