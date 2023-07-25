Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marvin Green sentenced, 6 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced on Tuesday, July 25 Marvin Green, formerly one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, to six years in prison plus an additional six years of extended supervision in connection with an attempted homicide in Milwaukee in June 2021.

In a plea deal back in May, Green pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The U.S. Marshal Service told FOX6 News that in June 2021, Green shot two people during an incident at a nightclub near 31st and Villard. Prosecutors said a fight broke out and the then-31-year-old opened fire. They said police were able to use nightclub footage to identify him.

Green was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.