Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Mark Petrick accused of threatening to abduct son

Investigators say a man accused of abducting his son in 2020 is threatening to do it again. U.S. Marshals say Mark Petrick has been on the run for months.

"It’s pretty alarming, and it pretty much lays out his state of mind," the marshal on the case said.

Law enforcement has been building a case against Petrick since 2020 when investigators say he abducted his 4-year-old son from Pleasant Prairie and fled the state.

"Stopped clicked on the link and pulled up Azariah Petrick, and he was definitely the little boy I’ve seen for the last two weeks here at the lot," Michigan 911 caller Tom Gowen said at the time.

Mark Petrick

U.S. Marshals say Petrick was spotted in an RV with the boy. The Kenosha County man was arrested. The boy was returned home to his mother in Wisconsin.

"Every day’s been an eternity," Abigail Petrick, the child’s mother, told FOX6 News at the time. "A lot of nights crying, just praying he would still fit in his bed when he got home."

Since then, records show Petrick has had several run-ins with the law. In fall 2023, investigators say the 34-year-old Pleasant Prairie man sent a letter to his ex-wife’s attorney threatening to abduct the boy again.

"This is going to put a lot of fear in the family because you’re always going to be looking over your shoulder," the marshal said.

Petrick has ties to Kenosha County, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.

Mark Petrick

"Appears to be an anti-government individual and lives his life off the grid as much as possible," the marshal said.

Mark Petrick is described as being 5’9" tall and weighing 150 pounds.

If you know where he might be located, call the U.S. Marshal’s Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.