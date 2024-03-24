Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Deonte Robertson sought for chase, crash

Investigators are looking for a Milwaukee man who they say led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into another vehicle. Deonte Robertson was taken to the hospital after the crash, but he has not shown up to court.

"Robertson was driving a vehicle that had significant amount of tint," the U.S. marshal on the case said. "Milwaukee Police Department attempted a traffic stop on him on the north side."

Deonte Robertson

Instead of stopping last April, investigators said Robertson kept on driving – reaching speeds of more than 100 mph for about two miles. The car crashed into another vehicle near Fond du Lac and Maxwell Place.

"He wasn’t obeying commands," the marshal said. "They noticed he was digging around in the front passenger floorboard."

Investigators said they found cocaine, fentanyl, a digital scale and multiple cellphones when they searched Robertson’s car.

"Based off of everything that was located in the vehicle, it was indicative of him dealing drugs," the marshal said.

Deonte Robertson

The 27-year-old is believed to be on Milwaukee’s north side. He stands out for his height at 6-foot-4. He also has a mark underneath his eye.

"He does have a significant birthmark that is under his right eye," the investigator said.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Robertson to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.